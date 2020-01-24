German university launches scouting tool for innovation in textile technology

The RWTH Aachen University’s Institut für Textiltechnik (ITA) has created an online platform TexSpace, the first digital scouting tool for innovation in technical textile technology. Users can sign in for free and communicate their project partner requests, project ideas, innovative products or services to the textiles sector.

“The textiles industry is full of innovative ideas. Textile materials, invisible to most end users, play an important role in the functionality of technologies and products in a number of industries. Textile technologies are the enabler for the modern world,” the German university reports.

In addition to data, TexSpace will also feature experts who will provide help with the development of new technologies or business models. Together with its partner, Innoloft, and all players from the industry, science, and start-ups, ITA says it looks forward to producing textile innovations for a better world.

The ITA Group is an international research and training service provider for fibre-based high-performance materials, semi-finished textile products and their manufacturing processes with 350 employees.