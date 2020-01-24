Teijin to present sustainable solutions at ISPO

Teijin Frontier Co, Ltd., the Teijin Group’s fibres and products converting company, announced that it would showcase high function materials at ISPO Munich, the world’s biggest sportswear exhibition, taking place from 26th to 29th of January at Messe München.

The company said in a statement that it would present material that are ideal for sportswear and use recycled materials, providing comfort. It added that it would also present solutions aimed at preventing microplastics pollution and protecting the environment.

The exhibit will include light, soft and tear-resistant fabric, high-grade artificial leather Cordley is lightweight, durable and easy to handle, microplastics pollution prevention, and fluorocarbon-free water-repellent materials.