Global Cotton Production Set to Surge by 17% by 2033: OECD-FAO Report

Global cotton production is projected to reach 29 million tonnes (Mt) by 2033, marking a 17% increase from the base period of 2021-23, according to a recent report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). This growth is expected to be driven predominantly by India, which is anticipated to account for 38% of the overall rise. The United States and Brazil will also significantly contribute to this expansion.

The report highlights that the increase in global cotton production will be underpinned by a combination of enhanced yields and expanded cultivation areas. Average global yields are forecast to rise by 11%, reflecting advancements in agricultural practices, better pest management, and the adoption of genetically modified (GM) cotton varieties. Simultaneously, the area under cotton cultivation is expected to grow by 6%, driven by favorable market conditions and increased investment in cotton farming.

India’s pivotal role in this growth trajectory is attributed to its large-scale adoption of GM cotton, improvements in irrigation infrastructure, and government support for the cotton sector. India’s cotton industry has been steadily advancing in terms of both productivity and acreage, making it a key player in the global cotton market. The country is poised to consolidate its position as the world’s largest cotton producer, a title it has been vying for with China in recent years.

The United States, the second-largest contributor to the projected increase, is expected to benefit from technological innovations and efficient farming practices. The U.S. cotton industry has been at the forefront of adopting precision agriculture and biotechnology, which have significantly boosted yields and reduced production costs. Brazil, known for its large-scale, high-efficiency cotton farms, is also set to enhance its production capacity, driven by favorable climatic conditions and continued investments in agricultural technology.

This anticipated surge in cotton production comes amid a backdrop of increasing global demand for cotton textiles. The textile industry’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with rising consumer preferences for natural fibers, is likely to fuel demand. However, the report also cautions about potential challenges, including climate change impacts, water scarcity, and pest outbreaks, which could affect production in key regions.

In conclusion, the OECD-FAO report paints an optimistic picture for the global cotton industry over the next decade, with significant contributions from India, the U.S., and Brazil. The projected growth in both yields and cultivated areas underscores the importance of continued innovation and investment in sustainable agricultural practices to meet the rising global demand for cotton.