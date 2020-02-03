Heimtextil 2020: Lenzing continues its journey towards circular economy

The Lenzing Group will continue its journey towards circular economy with the latest breakthrough for its pioneering REFIBRA™ technology with the industry’s first successful production of TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers using post-consumer cotton waste will also be the high-end basis for sustainable high-quality Home & Interiors products which was showcased at Heimtextil in Frankfurt.

TENCEL™ x REFIBRA™ fibers for a sustainable future

Recently, Lenzing announced the second phase of REFIBRA™ technology upgrade by incorporating up to 10% of post-consumer cotton waste into the current mixture of 30% recycled materials alongside pre-consumer cotton waste. This step is a key milestone in the textile industry and empowers brands and retailers who are looking for eco-responsible solutions by giving textile waste a second life. Transparency being key, Lenzing uses a special identification technology for TENCEL™ x REFIBRA™ fibers so to assure consumers that the fibers in the final textile product contain recycled materials.

Sleeping in bed textiles containing TENCEL™ x REFIBRA™ fibers

The quality of bed textile materials is part of the secret of a good sleep comfort. TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers with REFIBRA™ technology facilitate good moisture management by regulating the absorption and release of moisture, thus supporting the body’s natural thermal regulation and providing breathability comfort throughout the night. In addition, the smooth fiber surface creates fabrics that are gentle on the skin.

BEDifferent – Innovative REFIBRA™ technology meets creativity

Lenzing invited talented students from top European universities, such as Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti Milano, University of the Arts London, and Aalto University Finland, to dive into the world of sustainable Lenzing fibers and create a bedding collection inspired by their vision and with respect for the environment. “We at Lenzing care about the future and invest in sustainable solutions. Innovative thinking minds created TENCEL™ x REFIBRA™ fibers and young and creative thinking minds created the BEDifferent collection.

“The next generation’s way of thinking was very inspiring to all of us and with this project the respect for people and the planet came into life with every single TENCEL™ x REFIBRA™ fiber. We are very excited to present the best three collections at our booth during Heimtextil and the students will be happy to share their way of thinking with the public about sustainable fibers,” said Ebru Bayramoglu, Head of Global Business Development Home & Interiors in Lenzing. The collections are not for sale but might inspire home textile producers for future bedding concepts.