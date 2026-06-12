Trützschler Ignites Innovation at ITM 2026: Smarter Automation, Higher Productivity, and Superior Quality

Istanbul, Türkiye – The Trützschler Group is making a powerful statement at ITM 2026, showcasing its latest machines, intelligent digital solutions, and service expertise at Booth 714A in Hall 7. With a strong focus on automation, resource efficiency, and next-level performance, Trützschler is equipping spinning mills and nonwoven producers with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive and demanding market.

Highlights from Trützschler Spinning

At the heart of the booth stands the T-CAN – Trützschler’s smart automation breakthrough that intelligently combines self-driving cans with AGV technology and an intuitive software interface. This system dramatically reduces manual handling, boosting efficiency and minimizing labor dependency.

Another major attraction is the powerful combination of the next-generation card TC 30i and the integrated draw frame IDF 3, creating an ideal setup for direct spinning. The TC 30i delivers up to 40% higher productivity while maintaining or even improving yarn quality. Its intelligent T-GO feature enables ultra-precise carding gap settings far beyond manual capability — the only proven automatic gap optimizer trusted in thousands of customer installations worldwide.

The IDF 3 shortens the spinning preparation process for rotor and air-jet applications without any compromise on quality. A new can changing system further increases card efficiency by up to 3%, supported by advanced measuring devices for more homogeneous slivers and superior yarn quality.

Trützschler is also presenting the TCO 21XL comber — a major leap in combing technology. Operating with twelve heads instead of the usual eight, it boosts productivity by approximately 50%, while delivering excellent sliver quality and lower energy consumption per head. The integrated Count Control function adds another layer of quality assurance.

Trützschler Card Clothing

Trützschler Card Clothing (TCC) is unveiling a new flat top designed for spinning mills seeking long-term reliability and consistent high performance in modern spinning preparation.

Trützschler Nonwovens – Flexible and Cost-Efficient Solutions

In the nonwovens segment, Trützschler highlights the T-Suprema needle-punching concept (in partnership with Texnology), offering flexible and proven solutions for technical nonwovens such as geotextiles and filter media.

The new NC-Xe card provides a cost-efficient yet high-quality solution tailored for cost-conscious investors. Additionally, the proven NC-X card excels in producing supersoft air-through bonded (ATB) hygiene nonwovens, reliably processing the finest bicomponent microfibers down to 0.4 denier.

With these cutting-edge technologies, Trützschler continues to reinforce its position as a global leader in textile machinery, helping manufacturers achieve higher productivity, better resource efficiency, and consistent quality — all while embracing the future of automation and intelligent production.

Visitors to Booth 714A can experience these innovations firsthand and discuss tailored solutions with Trützschler experts.