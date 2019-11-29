Heimtextil creates a sustainability strategy for the Trend Space

More sustainability for the Trend Space: Heimtextil together with its international Trend Council, has developed a material manifesto and thus chosen a new sustainable approach for the conception of the Trend Space.

Through intelligent material choice, the Heimtextil team and their Trend Council have created an immersive forum with a minimal footprint. This means finding alternatives to new materials wherever possible, thus avoiding excess waste when the exhibition closes. The Material Manifesto focuses on six key principles:

– Use of local resources, equipment and services

– Use of environmentally friendly material alternatives

– Use of existing stock components

– Use of rented and loaned materials

– Manage waste responsibly

– Design for recyclability

The intention behind the Material Manifesto is echoed in other installations within the Trend Space. One of five themes in this season’s offering, „Pure Spiritual“, addresses a renewed bond with nature. In addition, the Trend Space provides an overview of sustainable material innovations: A new material library, the so-called “Future Materials Library”, shows progressive, sustainably produced materials. Here, visitors can explore the nature and production method of innovative materials. The focus is on recycled fabrics and cultivated – living – textiles.

More sustainable products than ever before

More than 250 companies will be presenting sustainably produced textiles at Heimtextil. The Green Directory, a separate exhibitor index focusing on the theme of sustainability that will be published by Heimtextil for the tenth time in 2020, lists these companies and their product innovations. The number of companies included in the directory has increased considerably and is higher than ever before. In addition, the Green Tours and the Green Village in hall 12.0 will provide answers for all questions relating to green issues. Seal providers and certifiers are among those introducing themselves here and offering companies their support in acting more sustainably. The United Nations will also present its Sustainable Development Goals here for the first time.