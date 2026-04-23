Levi’s faces twin pressure points as labour lawsuit and anti-climate proposal collide

The denim giant heads into its annual meeting with scrutiny from both labour-rights campaigners in Europe and anti-ESG activists in the United States, exposing how contested corporate sustainability claims have become.

Levi Strauss & Co. enters its annual shareholder meeting under pressure from opposite ends of the debate over corporate responsibility. In the Netherlands, the Clean Clothes Campaign (CCC), backed by four consumers, has filed a lawsuit alleging Levi’s misled Dutch buyers with claims about responsible production and workers’ rights in its supply chain. In the United States, the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Free Enterprise Project is using the proxy season to attack the company’s climate strategy and 2050 net-zero target.

Labour claims move into court

The Dutch case centres on labour-rights violations at Özak Tekstil in Türkiye, a factory that campaigners say produced exclusively for Levi’s. According to SOMO and CCC, consumers bought Levi’s products believing the company’s ethical claims, only to later learn of alleged worker repression, including dismissals linked to union activity. The NGOs say Levi’s removed many of the contested statements in March 2026 after receiving a legal demand, but argue that earlier consumers were still misled and that some remaining claims are still problematic. CCC is now awaiting a first court hearing date.

The background to the dispute is substantial. The Worker Rights Consortium found that Özak’s treatment of workers breached Turkish labour law, international standards and Levi’s own supplier code. Levi’s initially signalled that the dismissals were a zero-tolerance violation and even moved toward terminating the supplier relationship, but later chose to continue sourcing on a conditional remediation basis rather than insist on reinstatement of fired workers. That reversal is central to campaigners’ accusation that the company failed to match its public commitments with decisive action.

Climate strategy becomes a proxy battleground

At the same time, conservative shareholders are challenging Levi’s sustainability governance. The Free Enterprise Project wants tighter board-level scrutiny of whether climate initiatives are justified by expected value and return on investment, while openly dismissing the company’s decarbonisation agenda. That puts Levi’s in the middle of a broader corporate fight: brands are increasingly asked to prove both that their labour claims are credible and that their climate targets are commercially defensible. Levi’s own climate transition plan says its strategy is aligned with a 1.5°C pathway and aims for net zero by no later than 2050. The next question is whether investors and courts will accept that these commitments are being translated into operational reality.