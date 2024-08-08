Hohenstein updates, SVHC candidate list extended by one new substance

In a recent regulatory update, Hohenstein has announced that the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has added Bis(α,α-dimethylbenzyl) peroxide to the candidate list of Substances of Very High Concern (SVHC) as of June 27, 2024. This chemical compound, often used in polymer production and cross-linking processes, has now come under scrutiny due to its potential risks to human health and the environment.

The inclusion of this substance on the SVHC list marks an important regulatory shift. Companies utilizing Bis(α,α-dimethylbenzyl) peroxide in their production processes may soon face additional regulatory obligations, such as ensuring safe use and possibly seeking authorization under the EU’s REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals) framework.

Hohenstein advises businesses to assess their supply chains and engage in proactive communication with suppliers to guarantee compliance with the latest REACH requirements. This update serves as a crucial reminder for companies to stay informed about evolving chemical regulations, as failure to comply could lead to significant legal and financial consequences.