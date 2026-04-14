HSBC cuts Nike to hold as tariffs and competition darken sportswear outlook

The downgrade reflects a wider sector problem: even where demand is still growing, margins are under pressure from tariffs, promotions and a tougher competitive landscape.

Nike is facing a more cautious market view after HSBC downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy, arguing that the company’s turnaround is taking longer than expected and that near-term revenue and profit expectations remain under pressure. According to the analyst note reported by Investing.com, HSBC expects the global sporting goods sector to grow only modestly in 2026 and sees Nike losing ground to rivals including adidas and newer performance-led brands.

The downgrade lands in a sector that is still growing, but no longer cleanly. HSBC’s reported view is that the global sportswear market could expand by about 3.9% in 2026, with Asia-Pacific leading growth. Even so, that backdrop is being offset by elevated promotions, weaker demand visibility in key markets and more intense competition, particularly in China and the West. Because that 3.9% figure comes from HSBC’s research note rather than a public industry dataset, it should be treated as analyst forecast rather than market fact.

Tariffs remain a major margin threat

The tariff issue is not theoretical. Reuters reported that Nike had already warned tariffs could cost it about $1.5 billion, while adidas said U.S. tariffs could reduce 2026 operating profit by about €400 million. Adidas had previously estimated a €200 million hit for part of 2025 before revising its broader outlook, showing how quickly tariff exposure has become a moving target for the sector.

Why Nike is under sharper scrutiny

Nike’s challenge is that it is dealing with both external pressure and internal repair work at the same time. Reuters has already highlighted ongoing weakness in China, strained margins from discounting and the complexity of clearing inventory while rebuilding brand momentum. In contrast, faster-growing rivals have been capturing consumer attention with fresher positioning and less turnaround baggage.

For the sportswear sector, the message is clear: 2026 may still bring growth, but it is likely to be slower, more expensive and much harder won.