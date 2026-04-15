INDA moves RISE conference into IDEA27 to broaden reach and technical impact

The decision signals a tighter integration of research, innovation and commercial exhibition as the nonwovens industry looks for more efficient ways to connect technical insight with market adoption.

INDA has decided not to hold its annual RISE® Conference in August 2026 and will instead stage the event alongside IDEA®27 from March 23–25, 2027 at the Kansas City Convention Center. The move brings INDA’s research- and innovation-focused conference into direct alignment with its flagship nonwovens and engineered materials exhibition.

The association is presenting the change as a value and access decision rather than a simple scheduling adjustment. INDA says the reformatted RISE at IDEA27 will give technical professionals a broader platform that combines scientific and technical content with exposure to commercial technologies, suppliers and industry developments in one setting. INDA President and CEO Tony Fragnito said the combined format is intended to make it easier for a wider global audience to access insights, connect with industry leaders and engage with emerging innovations.

Research meets market more directly

That matters because RISE has traditionally served as a forum for early-stage thinking in engineered fabrics, while IDEA functions as a larger commercial marketplace for the global nonwovens sector. By bringing the two together, INDA is effectively compressing the distance between upstream research and downstream business application. According to the association, the new format will cover fundamental and corporate research, upstream innovation and performance-driven applications, with technical content designed to be relevant across the global nonwovens value chain.

A wider audience, but higher expectations

INDA says the integrated event will be particularly relevant for technology scouts, R&D leaders, scientists, engineers, and business and product management professionals looking for scalable opportunities in nonwovens and engineered fabrics. IDEA27 itself is already being positioned as a sustainability-focused industry gathering, which gives the combined format added strategic relevance.

The commercial test will be whether the new structure delivers more than convenience. If RISE at IDEA27 can connect technical depth with faster commercialization and stronger cross-value-chain dialogue, the move could strengthen both brands at a time when the industry is demanding more practical return from conferences and trade shows.