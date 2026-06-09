Hygienix 2026 opens registration as hygiene nonwovens face new product and sustainability demands

INDA’s Houston event will put absorbent hygiene innovation, regulation, end-of-life solutions and market intelligence in front of suppliers, converters and brand owners.

INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, has opened registration and exhibit reservations for Hygienix 2026, its key event for the absorbent hygiene products sector. The conference will be held from November 16 to 19, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Houston in Houston, Texas.

Hygiene value chain in focus

Hygienix brings together companies and professionals working across absorbent hygiene products, including materials suppliers, nonwoven producers, product developers, converters, machinery providers and brand owners. The 2026 programme will cover industry collaboration, market intelligence, global economics, regulation, trade, product and process innovation, sustainability, end-of-life solutions, consumer insights, startups and emerging technologies.

That agenda reflects the commercial pressure now shaping hygiene nonwovens. Producers are expected to deliver comfort, absorbency, lower material impact, regulatory compliance and competitive cost at the same time. For suppliers, the event is therefore not only a networking forum, but a signal of where the next round of material substitution, product redesign and manufacturing upgrades may emerge.

Exhibits and fast presentations

The exhibition area will give companies a platform to present products and services to potential customers and partners across the absorbent hygiene industry. Hygienix 2026 will also feature Lightning Talks on November 17 and 18, with nearly 20 companies scheduled to deliver fast five-minute presentations.

For machinery and materials firms, this format is commercially useful because it compresses market testing: new nonwovens, absorbent cores, bonding systems, bio-based materials, packaging concepts and digital process tools can be put directly before a concentrated technical and business audience.

Innovation award timeline

The Hygienix Innovation Award will again recognise products, technologies and solutions with significant impact in hygiene. Nominations close on September 14, 2026; finalists will present at Hygienix on November 17; and the winner will be announced on November 19.

The 2025 award went to Confitex Technology for washable nonwoven sanitary pads designed without superabsorbent polymers, underlining the growing industry focus on reusable and lower-waste hygiene formats.

The next signal to watch is the finalist list: it will show whether the sector’s innovation pipeline is moving more strongly toward bio-based absorbents, reusable products, plastic reduction, process efficiency or end-of-life systems.