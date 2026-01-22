Hyosung TNC Unveils Next-Generation Bio-Based and Recycled Fibres Across Major Winter Textile Platforms

Hyosung TNC is showcasing a new generation of sustainable, high-performance textile solutions across key winter industry events—Mills Fabrica London, Première Vision Paris, and Interfilière New York—reinforcing its strategic focus on advanced materials that combine functionality, versatility, and reduced environmental impact.

Performance Without Toxicity: Mills Fabrica London

At Mills Fabrica London, Hyosung TNC is participating in the Performance Without Toxicity exhibition at the Fabrica X gallery (January–June 2026). As one of 37 selected innovators, the company demonstrates how high-performance apparel materials can be delivered without harmful impacts on human health or the environment.

A central highlight is regen Bio Elastane, Hyosung TNC’s next-generation spandex made using sugarcane-derived bio-BDO, scheduled for commercial production in Q2 2026. Produced through fully integrated, in-house operations in Vietnam, the fibre improves environmental performance and supply reliability while maintaining the same performance characteristics as conventional elastane. The move from corn-based to sugarcane feedstock—verified under the VIVE programme—underscores the company’s commitment to responsible sourcing.

Korean Savoir-Faire at Première Vision Paris

At Première Vision Paris (3–5 February), Hyosung TNC is presenting its Korean expertise in elastane, nylon, and polyester, with a strong emphasis on sustainable innovation. Alongside regen Bio Elastane and the new integrated bio-BDO facility, the company is highlighting regen recycled solutions, including 100% recycled elastane, polyester, and nylon textiles.

Each material is contextualised through garments developed by Hyosung TNC’s Fashion Design Center, illustrating how fibre innovation, trend anticipation, and applied design converge within its vertically integrated R&D model.

Intimate Apparel Focus at Interfilière New York

In New York, Hyosung TNC is a major sponsor of Interfilière (4–5 February) and is hosting four mill partners adjacent to its pavilion. The company is addressing evolving expectations in the intimate apparel market, where comfort, durability, inclusivity, and sustainability are now baseline requirements.

In addition to regen Bio Elastane and 100% recycled regen Elastane, Hyosung TNC is presenting specialised nylon and elastane solutions for next-to-skin applications, offering enhanced softness, fit, colour performance, cooling, and moisture management. Concept garments from the Fashion Design Center demonstrate real-world applications of these fibres.

Hyosung TNC is also sponsoring a panel discussion on bio-preferred solutions in innerwear, reinforcing its role as an active contributor to industry dialogue on sustainable materials and innovation.

Strategic takeaway:

Hyosung TNC’s coordinated presence across London, Paris, and New York signals a clear strategy: scaling bio-based and recycled fibres through integrated production, design-led development, and close engagement with brands and mills, positioning sustainable performance materials as a mainstream solution rather than a niche alternative.