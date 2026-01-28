India–EU free trade deal set to transform textiles, boost exports from $7bn to $40bn

India’s newly signed India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is expected to be a structural game-changer for the textile and apparel sector, with projections of nearly 7 million new jobs and a dramatic expansion of India’s presence in the European market.

Following the signing on January 27, India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the agreement will grant Indian exporters preferential, near zero-duty access to the European Union’s textile and apparel market—valued at approximately $250 billion.

From marginal player to major supplier

Current India–EU textile and apparel exports: ~$7 billion

Post-FTA export potential: up to $40 billion

Current tariff disadvantage faced by India: up to 12%

Key beneficiaries losing tariff edge: Bangladesh, Turkey, Vietnam, China

Until now, Bangladesh has dominated EU sourcing with roughly $30 billion in annual exports, aided by zero-duty access as a Least Developed Country (LDC). The FTA effectively levels the playing field for India as Bangladesh prepares to graduate from LDC status.

Employment impact at a national scale

Textiles are India’s second-largest employer after agriculture, supporting around 40 million jobs across spinning, weaving, processing, and garmenting. The expected export surge is likely to:

Drive large-scale hiring , especially in labour-intensive segments

, especially in labour-intensive segments Benefit rural employment and women workers

Stabilise an industry under prolonged margin and demand pressure

Industry bodies have welcomed the agreement as historic. The Southern India Mills’ Association called the FTA a turning point that could permanently alter the growth trajectory of Indian textiles and apparel.

Southern India in the spotlight

Southern India—particularly Tamil Nadu—is expected to see outsized gains:

Accounts for ~29% of India’s textile exports to the EU

of India’s textile exports to the EU Current exports: ~$2.3 billion

Major clusters set to benefit: Tiruppur (knitwear) and Karur (home textiles)

These clusters are already export-oriented and well-positioned to scale quickly once duty barriers fall.

Technology, machinery, and long-term competitiveness

Beyond exports, the FTA is expected to:

Improve access to advanced EU textile machinery

Support technology upgrades in weaving, processing, and technical textiles

Reduce friction in importing $2.6–3 billion worth of machinery annually from Europe

Combined with domestic reforms—such as rationalisation of man-made fibre duties, export incentives, and interest subvention—the FTA strengthens India’s case as a reliable, large-scale alternative sourcing hub.

Strategic significance

Industry leaders stress that the speed of implementation will be decisive. Early operationalisation is seen as critical to:

Reviving investment

Restoring capacity utilisation

Achieving India’s long-term goals of $250bn industry size and $100bn exports by 2030

In effect, the India–EU FTA does not merely boost exports—it repositions India within global textile value chains, shifting it from a tariff-constrained supplier to a strategic manufacturing and employment powerhouse in one of the world’s most regulated and valuable apparel markets.