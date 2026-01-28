Pakistan’s value-added textiles outperform as upstream segments continue to weaken

The Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) reports a clear structural divergence within Pakistan’s textile and apparel export basket during 1H FY26: value-added products are growing, while traditional yarn and fabric exports continue to contract.

Key performance snapshot (1H FY26)

Value-added textiles (HS 61–63): USD 7.70bn , +3% YoY Knitwear: +4.1% Non-knit apparel: +4.9% Made-ups: +1.3%

, Total textile exports: USD 9.19bn , +1% YoY Share of Pakistan’s total exports: ~61%

, December 2025: Exports -9% YoY, -5% MoM, signaling short-term volatility

Upstream stress intensifies

Traditional textile exports (HS 50–60: yarns & fabrics) fell from USD 1.65bn (Jul–Dec FY25) to USD 1.49bn (Jul–Dec FY26), reflecting:

High cost of doing business

Uncompetitive energy tariffs

Tax frictions and financing constraints

Markets: dependence remains high

EU: USD 3.67bn (largest market; growth continues)

(largest market; growth continues) United States: USD 2.47bn (broadly stable over five years)

(broadly stable over five years) United Kingdom: USD 892m (slight easing)

(slight easing) UAE: USD 324m (five-year high; steady growth)

(five-year high; steady growth) Bangladesh: USD 311m

PTC flags concentration risk, with the EU remaining the anchor market and limited diversification elsewhere.

Policy agenda proposed by PTC

To sustain value-added momentum and arrest upstream decline, PTC recommends:

Regionally competitive, predictable energy pricing for exporters

for exporters Wage and overtime alignment with peers (Bangladesh, Vietnam)

with peers (Bangladesh, Vietnam) Tax reduction & zero-rating of inputs under the Export Facilitation Scheme

under the Export Facilitation Scheme Time-bound export rebates for HS 61–63 linked to value addition, SDGs & ESG

for HS 61–63 linked to value addition, SDGs & ESG Cotton reforms to improve quality, yields, and lower costs (HS 50–60)

to improve quality, yields, and lower costs (HS 50–60) Stronger trade finance: EXIM Bank, higher EFS & LTFF limits

EXIM Bank, higher EFS & LTFF limits Financing for innovation, renewables & green projects

A five-year textile & apparel policy with legal cover and KPI-based monthly monitoring

Industry view

PTC Chairman Fawad Anwar said the data underline where Pakistan’s competitiveness now lies:

“Value addition—not raw or semi-processed textiles—is driving resilience. Without predictable energy, competitive labour frameworks and a peer-level tax regime, upstream segments will remain under stress.”

Bottom line: Pakistan’s export engine is shifting decisively toward value-added apparel and made-ups. Locking in this advantage—and preventing further erosion upstream—will depend on fast, coordinated policy action to lower structural costs and support scale, compliance, and diversification.