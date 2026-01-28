19 C
Pakistan’s value-added textiles outperform as upstream segments continue to weaken

CottonFibresBusiness

The Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) reports a clear structural divergence within Pakistan’s textile and apparel export basket during 1H FY26: value-added products are growing, while traditional yarn and fabric exports continue to contract.

Key performance snapshot (1H FY26)

  • Value-added textiles (HS 61–63): USD 7.70bn, +3% YoY
    • Knitwear: +4.1%
    • Non-knit apparel: +4.9%
    • Made-ups: +1.3%
  • Total textile exports: USD 9.19bn, +1% YoY
    • Share of Pakistan’s total exports: ~61%
  • December 2025: Exports -9% YoY, -5% MoM, signaling short-term volatility

Upstream stress intensifies
Traditional textile exports (HS 50–60: yarns & fabrics) fell from USD 1.65bn (Jul–Dec FY25) to USD 1.49bn (Jul–Dec FY26), reflecting:

  • High cost of doing business
  • Uncompetitive energy tariffs
  • Tax frictions and financing constraints

Markets: dependence remains high

  • EU: USD 3.67bn (largest market; growth continues)
  • United States: USD 2.47bn (broadly stable over five years)
  • United Kingdom: USD 892m (slight easing)
  • UAE: USD 324m (five-year high; steady growth)
  • Bangladesh: USD 311m

PTC flags concentration risk, with the EU remaining the anchor market and limited diversification elsewhere.

Policy agenda proposed by PTC
To sustain value-added momentum and arrest upstream decline, PTC recommends:

  • Regionally competitive, predictable energy pricing for exporters
  • Wage and overtime alignment with peers (Bangladesh, Vietnam)
  • Tax reduction & zero-rating of inputs under the Export Facilitation Scheme
  • Time-bound export rebates for HS 61–63 linked to value addition, SDGs & ESG
  • Cotton reforms to improve quality, yields, and lower costs (HS 50–60)
  • Stronger trade finance: EXIM Bank, higher EFS & LTFF limits
  • Financing for innovation, renewables & green projects
  • A five-year textile & apparel policy with legal cover and KPI-based monthly monitoring

Industry view
PTC Chairman Fawad Anwar said the data underline where Pakistan’s competitiveness now lies:
“Value addition—not raw or semi-processed textiles—is driving resilience. Without predictable energy, competitive labour frameworks and a peer-level tax regime, upstream segments will remain under stress.”

Bottom line: Pakistan’s export engine is shifting decisively toward value-added apparel and made-ups. Locking in this advantage—and preventing further erosion upstream—will depend on fast, coordinated policy action to lower structural costs and support scale, compliance, and diversification.

 

