India home textile market set to reach $16.76 billion by 2031 as domestic demand and exports align

India’s home textile sector is moving from fragmented household consumption toward a more branded, organized and export-facing growth cycle.

India’s home textile market is projected to grow from $11.91 billion in 2026 to $16.76 billion by 2031, according to Mordor Intelligence, implying a 7.08% CAGR over the forecast period. The market was valued at $11.18 billion in 2025, with growth supported by rising urban consumption, e-commerce expansion, export diversification and government-backed textile infrastructure.

Branded demand moves beyond metros

The domestic growth story is being driven by changing household spending patterns. Consumers in large and mid-sized cities are shifting from unbranded bazaar products to labelled bed linen, towels, curtains and furnishing fabrics with clearer claims on quality, durability, colourfastness and functional finishes. Shorter replacement cycles for bedding and growing interest in home décor are helping the category behave less like a basic household purchase and more like a lifestyle segment.

Exporters gain from sourcing diversification

India’s home textile exporters are also benefiting from the continued “China+1” sourcing strategy among Western buyers. For large integrated mills, the opportunity lies not only in cotton-based bed and bath products, but also in certified, traceable and performance-oriented ranges. European demand for certified sustainable products and US buyer interest in shorter, more resilient supply chains could strengthen India’s position if mills maintain compliance, delivery discipline and product consistency.

Policy support lowers scale barriers

Public policy is adding another layer of support. India’s government has approved seven PM MITRA textile parks with an outlay of ₹4,445 crore to build integrated textile ecosystems with shared infrastructure and plug-and-play facilities. The textile PLI scheme, with an approved outlay of ₹10,683 crore, targets man-made fibre apparel, MMF fabrics and technical textiles, potentially supporting diversification beyond traditional cotton categories.

The next test will be execution. India’s home textile market has demand, scale and policy momentum, but competitiveness will depend on timely park development, export compliance, modern finishing capacity, reliable logistics and the ability of smaller manufacturers to enter organized supply chains without losing cost advantage.