LSKD signs 10-Year Samsara Eco deal to bring recycled nylon 6.6 into activewear

The agreement gives the Australian activewear brand a long-term route into regenerated performance fibres, with commercial supply expected from 2028.

Australian activewear brand LSKD has signed a 10-year partnership with circular materials company Samsara Eco to integrate enzymatically recycled nylon 6.6 into key product lines from 2028. The agreement will see LSKD shift selected ranges from virgin nylon 6 to recycled nylon 6.6 made from end-of-life textile waste, marking the brand’s first use of regenerated fibres across its product portfolio.

Performance fibre, circular feedstock

The deal matters because nylon 6.6 is widely used in premium activewear where strength, durability, stretch recovery and abrasion resistance are central to product performance. For LSKD, the strategic challenge is to reduce dependence on fossil-based synthetics without weakening the technical feel of its garments. Samsara Eco’s process is designed to break textile waste back into molecular building blocks, which can then be repolymerised into virgin-equivalent material.

From pilot signals to supply agreements

The LSKD partnership adds another long-term customer to Samsara Eco’s commercial pipeline. In June 2025, lululemon announced a separate 10-year offtake agreement with Samsara Eco that could support around 20% of lululemon’s overall fibre portfolio with recycled nylon 6.6 and polyester. lululemon said the partnership followed earlier work between the two companies on enzymatically recycled nylon 6.6 and polyester product samples.

Capacity becomes the key test

Samsara Eco is expected to supply LSKD from its first dedicated commercial nylon plant in Asia, a planned 20,000-tonne facility due to become operational from 2028. The company also opened a plant in Jerrabomberra, New South Wales, in 2025 to support scale-up of its enzyme technology and recycling operations.

For activewear brands, the commercial signal is clear: circular synthetics are moving beyond capsules and marketing claims into multi-year sourcing commitments. The next proof point will be whether enzymatic recycling can deliver reliable volumes, stable pricing, consistent quality and credible traceability at the scale required by performance apparel supply chains.