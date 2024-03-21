Innovative fibers make inroads in textiles

At the Cellulose Fibres Conference 2024 in Cologne/Germany voted the “Straw Flexi-Dress was awarded “Cellulose Fibre Innovation of the Year Award 2024”. The dress was produced by DITF & Vretena (Germany), from their cellulose-derived textile fiber from unbleached straw pulp.

The Flexi-Dress design was inspired by the natural golden color and silky touch of HighPerCell (HPC) filaments based on unbleached straw pulp. These cellulose filaments are produced using environmentally friendly spinning technology in a closed-loop production process. The design decisions focused on the emotional connection and attachment to the HPC material to create a local and circular fashion product.

The Flexi-Dress is designed as a versatile knitted garment – from work to street – that can be worn as a dress but can also be split into 2 pieces – used separately as a top and a straight skirt. The HPC textile knit structure was considered important for comfort and emotional properties.

Another fiber that caught attention was new generation of bio-based and resource-efficient fiber – TreeToTextile (SE)

TreeToTextile has developed a unique, sustainable and resource efficient fiber that does not exist on the market today. It has a natural dry feel like cotton and a semi-dull sheen and high drape like viscose. It is based on cellulose and has the potential to complement or replace cotton, viscose, and polyester as a single fiber or in blends, depending on the application.

The TreeToTextile technology has a low demand for chemicals, energy and water. According to a third party verified LCA, the TreeToTextile fiber has a climate impact of 0.6 kg CO2 eq/kilo fiber. The fiber is made from bio-based and traceable resources and is biodegradable.

On March 13-14, 2024, the Cellulose Fibres Conference 2024 showed the contribution of cellulose fibers in the textile, hygiene, construction, and packaging industries in Cologne/Germany. With their bio-based and biodegradable nature, cellulose fibers, derived from virgin wood and cellulosic waste streams, are key to addressing the sustainability challenges of the textile industry.

Around 40 international speakers illustrated the disruptive potential of cellulose fibers at the conference, highlighting market trends and novel technologies for the recycling of cellulose-rich raw materials. Spirited panel discussions and audience interactions further enriched the event, proving it to be a dynamic platform for industrial networking. With 214 participants from 27 countries, the conference for the global cellulose fiber community was organized by nova-Institute GmbH, Hürth/Germany.

The next Cellulose Fibre Conference is set to take place on March 12-13, 2025.