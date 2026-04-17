ISKO brings colour engineering and elastane-free stretch into focus for Fall/Winter 2027–28

At Kingpins Amsterdam, ISKO is pushing a denim vision built around sharper color expression, advanced finishes and mono-material performance, signalling where mills think the next phase of premium denim development is headed.

ISKO is using Kingpins Amsterdam 2026 to present its Fall/Winter 2027–28 denim collection as a platform for material evolution rather than a routine seasonal launch. The show itself runs on April 15–16, 2026 at the SugarFactory in Amsterdam, one of the denim industry’s main product-development checkpoints for the coming seasons.

At the center of ISKO’s presentation is Supreme Indigo, which the company positions as a next-generation take on indigo built for higher-definition wash effects, stronger yarn visibility and more pronounced visual depth. The collection is framed around sharper contrast, faster and more consistent fading, and compatibility with laser finishing, all of which matter commercially because brands continue to want authentic vintage effects with tighter process control and shorter development cycles. The company is also expanding the palette with Supreme Green and Supreme Red, showing that color differentiation is becoming more important even within denim’s traditionally narrow visual language.

Coatings and finishes move beyond surface effect

ISKO is also leaning into advanced coatings and finishings, including leather-like and shiny surfaces, in an attempt to balance heritage denim cues with a more fashion-driven offer. The broader message is that mills are no longer treating finish as a secondary styling layer; it is becoming part of the core fabric proposition, alongside softness and durability.

Mechanica targets stretch without elastane

One of the more strategically relevant elements is Mechanica, which ISKO describes as a stretch platform without elastane. That matters because denim producers are under growing pressure to improve recyclability and simplify fibre compositions without giving up comfort or mobility. ISKO has already been building this mono-material direction into earlier collections as part of its wider performance-and-responsibility pitch.

For brands, the implication is clear: premium denim development is moving toward a tighter combination of color precision, tactile comfort, finish innovation and cleaner material architecture. ISKO’s FW27/28 collection suggests mills see future differentiation coming from that combination, not from silhouette alone.