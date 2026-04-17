VDMA members at Techtextil: Smart technologies for technical textiles

Frankfurt, 16 April 2026 – At Techtextil 2026 in Frankfurt, the members of VDMA Textile Machinery underline their key role as global technology leaders for technical textiles and textile processing. With a strong presence of more than 50 members they will highlight how engineering excellence, innovation strength and sustainability expertise from Germany and Europe are shaping the future of the textile industry. Seven companies will be present at the VDMA group stand in the centre of hall 12.0.

VDMA member companies are internationally recognised for their high‑performance production technologies, enabling advanced technical textiles for a wide range of applications – from mobility, construction and filtration to medical and protective textiles. At Techtextil 2026, they present solutions that combine maximum productivity, precise process control and resource efficiency, meeting the rising demands of global markets.

A key focus is digitalisation and automation. Smart machines, data-driven process optimisation and integrated system solutions enable textile producers worldwide to increase efficiency, ensure consistent quality and remain competitive in a challenging economic environment. These technologies are essential for transforming textile manufacturing into a more resilient and future-proof industry.

Sustainability is another central pillar of textile machinery innovation. Equipment and systems from VDMA members support energy-efficient production, lower emissions and the responsible use of raw materials. In addition, the machinery manufacturers are pioneers in textile recycling and circular economy solutions, providing the technological foundation for closing material loops and complying with increasingly strict environmental regulations worldwide.

The strong presence of VDMA member companies at Techtextil 2026 reflects the significance of Germany and Europe as a competence centre for textile machinery engineering. Acting as partners to textile producers around the globe, the machine manufacturers combine decades of mechanical engineering know-how with advanced digital solutions and application-specific expertise.

“We are looking forward to Techtextil 2026, as it serves as an important platform for international dialogue, business development and technological exchange.” says Dr. Harald Weber, Managing Director of VDMA Textile Machinery.

At its group stand (hall 12.0, C55/56), VDMA will be hosting several events for member companies and trade fair visitors:

Panel discussion: Technical textiles – quo vadis?

Moderated by Dr Harald Weber (VDMA), Lutz Walter (Textile ETP), Hagen Lotzmann (Karl Mayer) and Prof. Dr Holger Erth (Textilausrüstung Pfand) will discuss current trends, challenges and requirements for technical textiles, new fields of application, further developments, sustainability and recycling, as well as the implications for manufacturing technology. Date: Tuesday, 21 April, 3 pm. (Language: English).

Walter Reiners-Foundation Awards Ceremony

The 60th anniversary of VDMA’s Walter Reiners-Foundation marks sixty years of commitment to the next generation of engineers – and VDMA will celebrate this at Techtextil!

During the event, VDMA will look back on this history through the careers of Foundation award winners from different decades. Afterwards, visitors will have the chance to meet the 2026 award winners and learn about their work. A total of five graduates will be presented with awards for their bachelor and master theses by the foundation’s chairman, Peter D. Dornier. Date: Thursday, 23 April, 4 pm. (Language: German).

Delegations from India

At Techtextil, several delegations from the key market of India will be welcomed at the VDMA stand.

VDMA is looking forward to seeing numerous member companies and visitors at these events.