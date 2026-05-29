Italian machinery makers target Egypt’s textile modernisation push

The Cairo workshop underlines Egypt’s rising importance as Africa’s leading market for Italian textile machinery, especially in finishing, weaving and spinning.

Italian textile machinery manufacturers have stepped up engagement with Egypt through a Cairo workshop held on May 5–6, 2026, bringing together 23 Italian technology companies and more than 120 Egyptian textile operators. The event was organised by the Italian Trade Agency and ACIMIT, with support from the Italian Embassy in Cairo and UNIDO, and focused on how Italian machinery can support Egypt’s textile-sector modernisation.

Egypt becomes the African priority

ACIMIT said Italian textile machinery exports to Egypt reached €72 million in 2025, making Egypt the leading African market for Italian machinery producers. Demand is strongest in finishing, weaving and spinning—three areas central to Egypt’s ambition to move from raw material strength into higher-value textile manufacturing.

This matters commercially because Egypt combines cotton heritage, a large domestic textile base, export ambitions and proximity to European markets. For Italian suppliers, the country offers a platform where machinery upgrades can translate directly into productivity, quality consistency, lower resource use and better compliance with international buyer expectations.

Technology transfer, not just equipment sales

The Cairo programme emphasized technology transfer and specialist training, rather than machinery supply alone. That distinction is important. Many textile-producing countries can buy advanced equipment, but competitiveness depends on process discipline, operator skills, maintenance systems, automation readiness and the ability to use machinery for measurable efficiency gains.

Participating Italian companies included major names across spinning, weaving, dyeing, finishing, testing, automation and auxiliary systems, such as Itema, Marzoli, Savio, Reggiani Macchine, Tonello, Lawer, Stalam, Tecnorama and Waternext.

Italy’s machinery export engine

ACIMIT represents around 300 Italian textile machinery manufacturers, employing about 12,500 people. The sector produces machinery worth roughly €1.9 billion annually, with about 86% exported, making overseas markets essential to its growth model.

ACIMIT president Marco Salvadè described Egypt as one of the sector’s most dynamic and strategic markets, particularly for technologies linked to quality, sustainability and production efficiency. He also linked the Cairo initiative to Italy’s wider promotion ahead of ITMA Hannover 2027.

The next signal to watch is whether Egyptian mills convert these exchanges into capital expenditure. Orders in finishing, weaving and spinning would show that Egypt’s modernisation agenda is moving from policy ambition to industrial execution.