Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas postponed

Messe Frankfurt Exhibitions GmbH has announced that the Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas, which were scheduled for May, have now been postponed until December 15-17 2020.

“In light of the worldwide spread of COVID-19 and after heavy analysis in collaboration with event stakeholders, including our partners at ATME-I and co-producers at SPESA, we have collectively decided to postpone Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas.

“Up until this point, we were optimistic that May was far enough away to proceed with the events as planned. However, as the situation has evolved, we feel that we must act in the best interest of our exhibitors, visitors, and the industry overall,” the company said in a statement.

The owners of the shows went on to say, “The co-location of Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas has become one of the most important meeting places for the technical textile, nonwovens, and sewn products industries. It is here that textile professionals have the opportunity to connect with leaders of industry across all sectors to facilitate the exchange of ideas and generate new business partnerships. With this in mind, we consider it of utmost importance to continue to serve the industry. Therefore, Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas will now take place December 15-17, 2020 at the Georgia World Congress Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.”

In conclusion, they acknowledged the impact that the postponement would have on the exhibitors and the visitor base and appealed for their support and understanding.