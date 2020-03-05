ITM exhibitions: Achieving benchmark for 60 million spindle shipments

ITM Exhibitions, which are considered as one of the most important meeting points of the industry by the textile machinery and technology leaders, possess the characteristics of being a textile bridge between the east and the western countries. ITM Exhibitions, which had the foundation of a total capacity of 60 million spindles until 2017, brought visitors from North Africa, Turkic Republics, Middle Eastern and some Asian countries together with participating companies, pursues to be the shining star of expansive textile geography.

Organizing the ITM Exhibitions in Istanbul, where happens to be one of the most convenient geographical locations for the countries in these regions, in addition to ease of transportation and visa liberalization; transforms the ITM exhibitions into a center of attraction for both exhibitors and visitors.

It is essential to take a look at the ‘International Textile Machinery Shipment Statistics’ report of 2018 published by The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) in order to explain the significance of ITM exhibitions in terms of the geographical location in which they are held.

Spindle, weaving, and knitting machine shipments carried out until 2017 together with the delivery rates achieved belonging to these machines between 2009 and 2018 to countries particularly Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Malaysia, and Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.