ITM 2020 to gather 100 percent occupancy rate

It is interesting to note that in 2018, ITM invited 1150 participants from 64 countries and 59 thousand visitors from 94 countries. The ITM 2020 exhibition would gather 100 percent occupancy rate with the increase in the number of participants and its capacity. The ITM 2020 Exhibition, is organized with the partnership of TUYAP Tüm Fuarcılık Yapım A.Ş. and Teknik Fuarcılık A.Ş., and in cooperation with TEMSAD (Textile Machinery and Accessories Industrialists Association) between 2 and 6 June, is expected by its participating companies and visitors with great enthusiasm.

The participating countries include Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Afghanistan, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The ITM Exhibition, which serves as a bridge between the east and the west, is making itself ready to feel the pulse of the sector, as it did in the previous years. This big appointment in Istanbul, which is located in the center of countries that are intensively in the textile business, facilitates sector representatives to introduce their state-of-the-art technologies for the first time at the ITM exhibition.

HIGHTEX 2020 International Technical Textiles and Nonwoven Fair, which will be held concurrently with the ITM 2020 Exhibition for the eighth time, also draw great attention from its participating countries. The five-day HIGHTEX 2020 Exhibition would offer technical textiles, nonwoven raw materials, intermediate and final products, together with the production technologies.