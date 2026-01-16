ITMA ASIA + CITME 2025, Singapore

A glimpse into the future of textile innovation in Singapore

ITMA ASIA + CITME was a spectacular showcase of the future of textile technology. Bringing together the brightest minds and leading companies from around the world, the event was packed with groundbreaking innovations. From high-tech machinery to eco-friendly solutions, the exhibition spotlighted how automation, AI, and sustainable practices are transforming the industry. Visitors had the chance to witness live demonstrations, explore the latest fabric production technologies, and attend expert-led sessions on everything from smart textiles to circular economy models. ITMA Asia wasn’t just an event; it was a glimpse into the future of fashion and manufacturing.