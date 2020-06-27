Jeanologia opening its new innovative Hub in Hong Kong

Jeanologia, world leader in sustainable and efficient technology development, consolidates its internationalization process with the opening of its new innovative Hub in Hong Kong.

This Center reinforces the company’s ambitious international expansion plan by centralizing all its operations in Asia. This allows it to be close to clients and offer the best service, becoming their technological partner, working as a team, and providing added value.

Jeanologia, has Hubs in Turkey, Brazil, India, Bangladesh, the USA, and Mexico, with sales in 65 countries. It has gone from being a company that exports to a well-established, being present with offices and its own team in the countries where it operates.

For the director of the Asia Division, Jordi Juani “a few years ago we started a new expansion strategy, integrating ourselves into the industrial fabrics of the countries where our clients come from. It is no longer enough to export, to achieve the revolution we want in the textile industry, we need to establish ourselves in those countries”.

“By doing this,” he stressed, “we are increasing our connection with them and getting to know their needs first-hand, thus providing effective support to accelerate our goal of dehydration and detoxification of the textile industry.”

Know How, training and latest technology

At the Hong Kong Hub, a local Jeanologia team, made up of brainbox, locals, laser designers and experts, will share their knowledge and work side by side with their clients in order to design new processes and reduce “time-to-market” by increasing their competitiveness. All this in a totally digitalized space that has a Demo Center and all the laser and eco technologies of the company.

In doing this, Jeanologia, reinforces its commitment to the Chinese textile industry by accompanying it in its digital transformation and in its conversion to sustainability.

Juani emphasizes that “this Engineering Center is like a miniature factory that allows us to finish the production of jeans in an eco-efficient way and share our know-how by training local companies”.

For 15 years, Jeanologia has been working with the Chinese textile industry. It has more than 100 clients in the country, has installed more than 300 machines and is an expert technology partner for the main brands. Currently, 10% of the production of jeans in China is made with the company’s technologies both for the export of global brands and for companies in the domestic market.

Since 1994 Jeanologia has been to create an ethical, sustainable, and eco-efficient industry through their disruptive technology and know-how. Their laser, G2 ozone, e-flow, Smart Boxes and H2Zero, have revolutionized the textile industry. They offer infinite design and garment finishing possibilities, while saving water, energy, and chemicals, eliminating discharge and toxic emissions.

The company currently employs 257 Jeanologist from 27 nationalities and has clients in 5 continents through its 10 subsidiaries. The export of its machines and services represents 90% of its total billing, reaching 65 countries. Over 35% of the 5 billion of jeans produced worldwide every year are made with their technologies, and the biggest market brands place their trust in Jeanologia, using technology developed by the company.