Knitwear Exports 7.59% Increase in First Six Months of FY 2019-2020

It is interesting to note that the Knitwear exports from Pakistan during the first six months of current financial year has grown by 7.59%, as compared to other exports of the same period last year.

It is noted that from July-Dec 2019, Knitwear exports worth US $ 1,587,534 million were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 1,475,576 million during similar period last year. Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed the exports of bed wear increased by 3.16%. Bed wear valuing US $1,197,967 million were exported as compared to worth US $ 1,161,246 million last year. Also towels worth US $378,846 million were exported in first six months of current financial year as compared to the exports valuing US $378,017 million last year.