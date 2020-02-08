TDAP Ready to Take Part in Argentina Textile Fair in April

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is looking forward to participate in Textile Fair, Argentina from April 20 to 23, 2020. The authority would be exhibiting their products in three exhibitions including Emitex, Simatex and Confemaq. It is interesting to note that these exhibitions would introduce the brilliants yarns and fabrics, manufacturers of garment textile machinery and suppliers of services and supplies.

The Fair is considered to be the top international events for the textile and garment industries in South America. This Messe Frankfurt exhibition in South America is attracting buyers from the world including Pakistan pavilion in Emitex, Argentina. The Fair would provide glimpses into the South American market and a platform to increase Pakistani buyers.

TDAP has been providing subsidized stalls to increase the exports of Fibers, Yarns, Woven and Knitted Fabrics, Trims and Accessories, Technical Textiles and Non-Woven from clothing, Machinery Design and Finishing of Garments Teed etc. The TDAP has advised all to participate in it through the authority by February 6, 2020.