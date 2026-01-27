London Textile Fair January 2026 draws 3,600+ visitors, reinforcing its role as the UK’s key sourcing hub

The London Textile Fair (TLTF) returned to London’s Business Design Centre from 13–14 January 2026, welcoming the global textile community for two days of sourcing, networking and creative exchange.

Scale and participation

320+ exhibitors presented collections spanning fabrics, accessories, print design, vintage and garments

presented collections spanning 3,629 visitors attended over two days

attended over two days 95% of visitors were UK-based, underlining TLTF’s strength as a domestic sourcing platform

The exhibitor mix reflected the fair’s core positioning:

80% fabrics

6% accessories

7% vintage & print design

7% garments

Strong buyer presence

TLTF January 2026 attracted representatives from almost all major UK fashion brands and retailers, spanning high street, premium and independent segments. Visitors included Urban Outfitters, Marks & Spencer, COS, AllSaints, Ralph Lauren, Vivienne Westwood, Paul Smith, Next, ASOS, Reiss, John Lewis, River Island, Ted Baker, Whistles, Hobbs, Barbour, and many more.

China Pavilion spotlight

The China Pavilion showcased a broad range of high-quality textiles, garments and accessories, with a clear emphasis on innovation, sustainability and advanced manufacturing, reinforcing China’s continued relevance within global fashion supply chains.

Trends, insight and SS27 direction

A major highlight was the return of seminars, curated by The Colourful under the Design Vision programme. Across two days, trend forecasters delivered insights into Spring/Summer 2027, covering:

Colour and print direction

Fabric innovation

Pattern and silhouette evolution

The intersection of sustainability, technology and creativity

The Trend Forum and seminars proved particularly valuable for designers and buyers seeking early-stage inspiration and commercially relevant guidance.

Looking ahead

Building on January’s success, TLTF has confirmed further 2026 editions:

Tex Premium – June 2026

Main London Textile Fair – July 2026

Together, these events reaffirm TLTF’s growing importance as a focused, efficient and trend-driven sourcing platform supporting the evolving needs of the UK and international fashion and textile industries.