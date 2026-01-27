Monforts dyeing and finishing technology customers from Pakistan had a formidable presence at the Heimtextil 2026 home and contract textiles exhibition which attracted over 48,000 visitors to Frankfurt in Germany this month (January 13-16).

They included key home furnishings suppliers such as Crestex, Faisal, Gohar, and Kausar Processing, all based in the Faisalabad region of the country, Karachi-based Al Karam, Adamjee, Liberty, Lucky and Rainbow, and Kohinoor, Nishat Chunian and Sapphire of Lahore, to name but a few.

Strategic importance

For these vertically integrated manufacturers, Europe remains one of the most strategically important end markets for home textiles, not simply for volume, orders but because of what Europe represents in terms of standards, stability and long-term positioning. European buyers, whether retailers, brand owners or contract textile specialists, have historically set the benchmark for quality, safety and consistency in bedding, towelling and decorative home fabrics. Supplying this market, therefore, anchors Pakistani mills at the higher end of the global value chain and provides a reference point that strengthens their credibility in other markets.

Pakistan is also one of the world’s few countries with large-scale vertical integration across cotton raw materials, spinning, weaving, knitting, wet processing, finishing and making up, all concentrated within single groups or closely linked clusters. This allows mills to respond to European buying models that favour fewer, larger suppliers capable of controlling quality from fibre to finished product.

In addition, European customers increasingly want traceability, process transparency and consistency across multiple seasons, not opportunistic buying. Vertically integrated Pakistani mills are able to offer this by aligning yarn selection, fabric construction, finishing and made-up production within one controlled industrial ecosystem.

European norms

“Pakistan offers relatively predictable shipping routes to Europe and crucially, a manufacturing culture already shaped by European norms,” says Monforts Area Sales Manager Manfred Havenith. “These companies rely on our established technologies including MONTEX stentering equipment, MONFORTEX sanforizing units and THERMEX dyeing ranges. We continue to assist them with trials and optimised processing parameters in developing advanced fabrics for a wide range of end-uses, both at their own plants and at our Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) in Germany.

“We have also worked with Al Ameen, our valued partner in Pakistan for over 40 years and this close cooperation, along with constant R&D and machine innovations – both in terms of productivity and energy savings – has allowed Monforts to build an 80% market share for stenters in Pakistan and to retain it for a number of decades. We remain dedicated to the ongoing success of our valued customers in Pakistan.”