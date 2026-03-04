lululemon’s new “ShowZero” fabric treats sweat as an optical problem

By making wet patches stop “darkening” under light, lululemon is selling performance with a confidence benefit—useful in tennis, and lucrative in a crowded athleisure market.

lululemon has launched its first sweat-concealing technology explicitly designed for high-sweat activities, extending its ShowZero™ platform from golf into tennis. The debut comes via a custom kit for ambassador Frances Tiafoe, timed for the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

ShowZero is described as a yarn technology that changes how light interacts with fabric, “eliminating the absorption of light when wet” so sweat becomes virtually invisible, while maintaining breathability, wicking and a lightweight feel. lululemon says development began in 2024, using lab and on-court testing built around Tiafoe’s sweat rate and movement patterns.

Athletic apparel has largely competed on moisture management (move sweat, dry fast). Sweat concealment is a different promise: it targets the social friction that makes people choose darker colours, looser fits—or fewer workouts. In economic terms, it is a margin play: a functional claim that is easy to understand, hard to verify quickly in-store, and therefore brandable.

lululemon says ShowZero products for consumers will follow later in 2026. The timing aligns with its multi-year move deeper into tennis as official apparel and footwear outfitter of the BNP Paribas Open. ShowZero first appeared in summer 2024 for golf with ambassador Min Woo Lee; tennis is the bigger sweat test—and the bigger marketing stage.