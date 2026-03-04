26 C
Lahore
Wednesday, March 4, 2026
HomeNewsTechnical Textiles

lululemon’s new “ShowZero” fabric treats sweat as an optical problem

ApparelTechnical TextilesInnovationFashion

By making wet patches stop “darkening” under light, lululemon is selling performance with a confidence benefit—useful in tennis, and lucrative in a crowded athleisure market.

lululemon has launched its first sweat-concealing technology explicitly designed for high-sweat activities, extending its ShowZero™ platform from golf into tennis. The debut comes via a custom kit for ambassador Frances Tiafoe, timed for the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

ShowZero is described as a yarn technology that changes how light interacts with fabric, “eliminating the absorption of light when wet” so sweat becomes virtually invisible, while maintaining breathability, wicking and a lightweight feel. lululemon says development began in 2024, using lab and on-court testing built around Tiafoe’s sweat rate and movement patterns.

Athletic apparel has largely competed on moisture management (move sweat, dry fast). Sweat concealment is a different promise: it targets the social friction that makes people choose darker colours, looser fits—or fewer workouts. In economic terms, it is a margin play: a functional claim that is easy to understand, hard to verify quickly in-store, and therefore brandable.

lululemon says ShowZero products for consumers will follow later in 2026. The timing aligns with its multi-year move deeper into tennis as official apparel and footwear outfitter of the BNP Paribas Open. ShowZero first appeared in summer 2024 for golf with ambassador Min Woo Lee; tennis is the bigger sweat test—and the bigger marketing stage.

 

 

Previous article
Circulose plugs into Spinnova to to accelerate textile circularity

Related Articles

Stay Connected

11,285FansLike
394FollowersFollow
10,000SubscribersSubscribe

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us