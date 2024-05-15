Thierry Masi Sales Manager, Nonwoven & Textile Division, ANDRITZ talks about it’s latest and innovative technologies at Techtextil

Sign inWelcome! Log into your accountyour usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get helpPassword recoveryRecover your passwordyour email A password will be e-mailed to you.HomeVideosThierry Masi Sales Manager, Nonwoven & Textile Division, ANDRITZ talks about it’s latest and innovative technologies at TechtextilMay 15, 2024Videos Previous articleManfred Havenith, Area Sales Manager, Monforts discusses extensive dyeing solutions at IGATEX 2024Related Articles00:03:26 VideosManfred Havenith, Area Sales Manager, Monforts discusses extensive dyeing solutions at IGATEX 2024 TradeItalian Trade Agency to exhibit At ITM 2024 with Italian pavilion CottonEnding stocks worldwide are forecasted to rise to 83 million bales Stay Connected11,285FansLike394FollowersFollow9,240SubscribersSubscribeLatest Articles TradeItalian Trade Agency to exhibit At ITM 2024 with Italian pavilion CottonEnding stocks worldwide are forecasted to rise to 83 million bales TradeChinese textile delegation and BGMEA discuss trade and investment opportunitiesLoad more