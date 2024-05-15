42 C
Lahore
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
HomeVideos

Thierry Masi Sales Manager, Nonwoven & Textile Division, ANDRITZ talks about it’s latest and innovative technologies at Techtextil

Videos
Previous article
Manfred Havenith, Area Sales Manager, Monforts discusses extensive dyeing solutions at IGATEX 2024

Related Articles

Stay Connected

11,285FansLike
394FollowersFollow
9,240SubscribersSubscribe

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us