Mauro Moro (CEO of Savio) discusses AI-Driven and Automated Spinning Innovations at ITMA Asia

Savio Showcases AI-Driven and Automated Spinning Innovations at ITMA Asia

In an exclusive interview with TEXtalks, Mauro Moro, CEO of Savio Macchine Tessili S.p.A., shares insights into the company’s latest innovations, with a strong focus on artificial intelligence, automation, and customer-driven development. Savio’s presence at ITMA ASIA reflects its commitment to delivering technologies that enhance efficiency, versatility, and long-term value for spinning mills worldwide.

TEXtalks: Can you provide an overview of Savio’s focus at ITMA ASIA, particularly the emphasis on artificial intelligence and automation?

Mauro Moro: Savio’s innovation strategy is always centered on creating tangible value for our customers. Every new development we bring to the market must contribute meaningfully to their productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness. Artificial intelligence plays a crucial role in this. By integrating AI into our systems, we can elevate machine performance, make processes smarter, and increase the overall versatility of the equipment. AI helps the machines adapt, self-optimize, and provide operators with insights that enhance decision-making. Alongside this, automation remains one of our strongest priorities. Customers everywhere face challenges related to labor availability and rising operational costs. Therefore, we design solutions that reduce manual workload, streamline operations, and are incredibly easy to use. Our goal is to combine intelligent automation with user-friendly interfaces, allowing mills to maintain high efficiency with minimal labor dependency.

TEXtalks: What differentiates Lybra Smartspinner® from other air-jet spinning technologies available in the market?

Mauro Moro: Lybra Smartspinner® is unique because it is built on different air-jet spinning principles compared to what is commonly available. This alternative approach gives manufacturers the ability to produce yarns with distinctive structures and performance characteristics. The flexibility of Lybra is one of its strongest advantages. Customers can adapt their production to achieve different yarn qualities without changing machines, making the system ideal for diverse and evolving market demands. In addition, Lybra delivers excellent performance in terms of speed, consistency, and resource efficiency.

TEXtalks: How does Savio cater to the changing needs of its customers in different markets with its technologies?

Mauro Moro: Savio has always been full of ideas, constantly exploring new ways to improve and add value for our customers. Understanding their evolving needs is fundamental to how we develop our technologies. Each market has different priorities—some focus on productivity, others on flexibility, energy savings, or automation. By working closely with mills, we design solutions that match their unique challenges. It’s a never-ending journey of innovation. There is always room for enhancement, and we continuously refine our machines to help customers increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve the quality of the final yarn. Collaboration is key, and our technologies evolve through this ongoing partnership.