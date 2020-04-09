Mimaki USA: New large-scale 3DGD-1800 3D printing system

Wide-format inkjet printer and cutter manufacturer Mimaki USA, an operating entity of Mimaki Engineering in Japan, is expanding its existing 3D printer offering with the new large-scale Mimaki 3DGD-1800 system, which complements the company’s full-color UV-cure inkjet 3DUJ-553 3D printer and 3DFF-222 desktop system. Due to its size, the new 3DGD-1800 is a great choice for 3D printing dimensional displays for multiple applications.

Mimaki USA develops and builds a full line of digital printers and cutters, and provides a total workflow solution for applications in the industrial 3D printing, art, sign graphics, and textile and apparel markets. Its new 3DGD-1800 3D printer, which offers a processing speed that’s three times faster than what conventional FFF and other extrusion-based systems can provide, creates large-scale prints using Gel Dispensing Printing technology, which sounds similar to Massivit 3D’s proprietary GDP method that combines FDM and SLA techniques.

Mimaki’s newest 3D printer offering, weighing in at 2,500 kg, is able to create a figure that’s 70.8″ high in only seven hours, with a maximum build weight of 150 kg and dimensions of 57” x 43.7” x 70.8”. The 3DGD-1800 has an assembly-based design, which allows users to print massive objects that, as Mimaki USA puts it, far exceed “the size of the formation area.” Additionally, because the system does not need to use support materials for internal structures, it can print objects with hollow interiors at a higher rate of speed than conventional 3D printers, “which can later accommodate infill material or be left open.”

The Mimaki 3DGD-1800 features a dual-printhead configuration, which helps decrease production time as it can provide output for two different structures simultaneously. Its MG-100W material, which is a white UV-curable resin, is a good choice for applications that are lit internally with LED modules. The printer is a complete solution for fabricating large-scale 3D objects, and includes easy to use 3DGD slicer software.

The printer’s surface be decorated with output from Mimaki’s inkjet printers, and specialty graphics producers can add a desktop 3DFF-222 or full-color 3DUJ-553 as supplementary systems if they’re also interested in printing smaller 3D figures and models with fine details. The new Mimaki 3DGD-1800 is a great system for manufacturing large, colorful items, including channel letters and logos, event decorations and product mock-ups, movie props and sets, interior design elements and entertainment promotions, vacuum molds, interior-illuminated signage, museum/POP/window displays, and more.

Additional specs for the new Mimaki 3DGD-1800 include

– Ethernet

– 1.8 / 2.6 mm diameter nozzle

– Supports standard STL, OBJ, 3DS, ply, blend file formats

The new large-scale 3DGD-1800 3D printer is now available for purchase through Mimaki USA. With this new addition, Mimaki now offers more 2D and 3D printing solutions than any global wide-format digital printing company.