Oerlikon Metco has officially achieved Nadcap merit status for their materials testing laboratories

Nadcap’s stringent audit was completed with no non-conformities found. Achieving Merit Status rewards for superior performance and reduces subsequent audit frequency. Continual improvements to training and leadership’s strong support in resources are factors that helped achieve this status. The Troy facility has been consistently meeting the rigorous Nadcap requirements due to their constant attention to details and quality work, which means Oerlikon Metco supplies materials that customers can confidently rely on.

“It is always a signifcant achievement for our company to receive Nadcap certification. With zero minor or major conflicts labeled in our previous audits, The Nadcap Task Group has determined that Oerlikon Metco Materials Testing Laboratories were within the rigorous requirements of industry standards, best practices and customer requirements to award Merit Status. We present much appreciation and gratitude towards our team in Troy for their hard work and delivering beyond expectations,” commented Jose Medina, Director of Material Operations at Oerlikon Metco. “The highest quality has always been a top priority within our organization. For this team to exemplify this standard and achieve Merit Status from Nadcap once again shows dedication and knowledge from our employees and we are proud that we are continuing this success for our customers,” states Fred Stevenson, Senior Director of Operations at Oerlikon Metco.

This is the second recent Merit Status achievement for Oerlikon Metco. In December 2019, Oerlikon Metco Coatings GmbH in Salzgitter, Germany received Merit Status for Coatings. Oerlikon Metco looks forward to continued growth and demonstrating our range of capabilities to Nadcap and our customers.