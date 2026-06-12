Savio unveils next-gen winding & spinning technologies at ITM 2026: automation, connectivity & sustainability in focus

Istanbul, Türkiye – Savio Macchine Tessili is making a strong impact at ITM 2026, presenting its flagship technologies in the Vandewiele Group corporate booth. The company is showcasing advanced winding and spinning solutions designed to help textile mills achieve higher efficiency, greater flexibility, and superior yarn quality in today’s competitive market.

Savio’s three standout solutions — Proxima Smartconer®, Lybra Smartspinner®, and the Phoenix Assembly Winder — perfectly demonstrate the power of automation, connectivity, and sustainable performance.

Proxima Smartconer® – Smart Winding Intelligence

Savio’s next-generation winding platform is built for high productivity, low energy consumption, and premium yarn quality. Available in a wide range of configurations — including fully automatic, manual feeding, cone-to-cone, Duo Lot, and large bobbin feeding for carded wool — the Proxima Smartconer® integrates energy-saving features, optimized bobbin flow, and AI-powered functions.

All of this is supported by Savio Insight, a powerful web-based system that enables remote setup, real-time data tracking, and performance analysis — giving mills complete control from anywhere.

Phoenix Assembly Winder – Precision Meets Performance

Making a strong comeback with enhanced digital features, the Phoenix Assembly Winder delivers high productivity, excellent package quality, and low operating costs. Reaching yarn take-up speeds of up to 1000 m/min, it handles all discontinuous fiber yarns from Ne 1 to Ne 140.

The innovative Savio Multicone digital thread guide significantly reduces setup time and optimizes package formation, ensuring superior results in downstream Two-for-One twisting processes.

Lybra Smartspinner® – High Production with Reduced Costs

Savio’s air-jet spinning solution is tailored for knitting, home textiles, and sunshades. Its standout Multi Blend System allows two slivers to be fed directly into the spinning chamber, enabling real-time blend adjustments, major cost savings in preparation lines, and the creation of unique material and color blends — including attractive mélange effects.

Versatile, efficient, and operator-friendly, Lybra delivers high production rates while keeping processing costs low.

Savio warmly invites customers and partners to visit the Vandewiele Group booth at ITM 2026 to discover how these intelligent technologies can modernize spinning mills and drive smarter, more sustainable textile production.

With a clear focus on innovation and performance, Savio continues to strengthen its position as a key technology partner for forward-thinking mills worldwide.