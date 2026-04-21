NanoTech Materials raises $29.4 million to scale energy-saving and fire-resilience coatings

The Series A gives the Texas materials company fresh capital to expand manufacturing and commercial reach at a time when infrastructure owners are under growing pressure to cut cooling costs and harden assets against wildfire and extreme heat.

NanoTech Materials has closed a $29.4 million Series A round led by HPI Real Estate & Investments, with participation from Goose Capital and Milliken & Company, taking the company’s total funding to $34.4 million. The Houston-based company says the capital will be used to scale production, expand commercialization and deepen market reach for its coating systems focused on energy efficiency and fire resilience.

The raise matters because NanoTech is operating at the intersection of two fast-growing infrastructure priorities: lowering building energy loads and improving resistance to extreme weather and wildfire. The company currently operates a 43,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Katy, Texas, and says the funding will support growth across products including Cool Roof Coat, Wildfire Shield, and Insulative Coat: Cool Touch.

NanoTech’s technology is built around its patented Insulative Ceramic Particle (ICP) platform, which the company says is designed to reduce heat transfer while maintaining structural durability. The commercial pitch is straightforward: cooler roofs and surfaces can reduce HVAC demand, extend asset life and improve operating economics for commercial buildings and infrastructure. The company says customer deployments have shown cooling-load reductions of up to 50%, though that remains a company performance claim rather than an independent industry benchmark.

Wildfire resilience is the second pillar of the investment story. NanoTech says Wildfire Shield is engineered to protect wooden and structural infrastructure at temperatures up to 3,272°F, and the company has already worked with Caltrans on wildfire-protection projects and standards development. Earlier reporting has also highlighted use cases in highway infrastructure and other exposed assets.

For Milliken, the investment fits its broader materials-science positioning. For NanoTech, the next challenge is execution: turning a promising technology platform into scaled, repeatable deployment across infrastructure categories where proof of performance, installation economics and procurement trust matter as much as the science.