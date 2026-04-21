Techtextil & Texprocess 2026: Global benchmark for textile innovation – Performance Apparel Textiles takes centre stage at the opening

Techtextil brings together 1,500 exhibitors from 52 countries. Highlights include the newly consolidated standalone segment Textile Chemicals & Dyes, as well as the Nature Performance-labelled offering from more than 110 exhibitors presenting natural and biobased fibres and yarns. In addition, compared to the previous edition, Performance

Apparel Textiles features twice as many exhibitors. Texprocess, with 200 exhibitors from 28 countries, showcases the latest developments in textile processing – from design through to finishing, shaped by automation, digitalisation and AI. One highlight is the Startup Stars area, where emerging newcomers meet partners from industry and research directly.

Techtextil and Texprocess rank among the most innovation-driven trade fairs worldwide. Detlef Braun, Member of the Executive Board of Messe Frankfurt, states: “A good idea that remains in the laboratory changes nothing. A technology that does not scale solves no problem. The real lever is the ability to translate innovations into market-ready solutions – from fibre to application, from prototype to product. That is precisely what Techtextil and Texprocess stand for.”

Performance Apparel Textiles: High Demand, Rising Requirements

Whether in sports, outdoor, fashion and workwear applications or in safety-critical fields, the demand for highly functional textile solutions is high. Rising investment in security, defence and disaster response is increasing the demand for durable, standards-compliant and technologically advanced products – and is driving innovation in the industry.

The curated section “Performance Apparels on Stage” in Hall 9.0 exemplifies textile responses to these requirements. An independent expert jury has selected exhibits that perform under real-life conditions – from flame-retardant protective clothing, UV protection, and thermoregulation solutions to integrated technologies. Judith Bosch, Senior Manager Smart and Technical Textiles at ETP and jury member of

“Performance Apparels on Stage”, explains: “Requirements have become significantly more complex. Today, performance textiles must fulfil several functions simultaneously – protection, comfort, durability and sustainability. This can only be achieved through the close integration of material innovation and processing technology.”

This results in different requirements – for example, for certified protective clothing with heat-resistant yarns and reinforced seams compared to fashion products. Elgar Straub, Managing Director of VDMA Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies, explains: “Only through precise, state-of-the-art processing technologies – tailored to the respective fields of application – do innovative materials become high-performance, standardscompliant and production-ready apparel solutions.”

Three examples from the opening press conference illustrate the breadth:

Molotov Cocktail Protective Suit (Saxon Textile Research Institute): Developed for special units on prolonged deployments of ten hours or more, the suit provides reliable protection against fire attacks while remaining lightweight and breathable. It is based on an optimised fibre blend, a precise yarn and fabric construction, and an innovative weaving process.

Developed for special units on prolonged deployments of ten hours or more, the suit provides reliable protection against fire attacks while remaining lightweight and breathable. It is based on an optimised fibre blend, a precise yarn and fabric construction, and an innovative weaving process. Warp Knitted UV Protection Jacket (KARL MAYER Textilmaschinen GmbH): UV protection 50+ – entirely without chemical finishing. The protective effect is achieved solely through the dense warp-knitted structure. At the same weight, the material is more breathable than comparable circular knits and offers excellent wearing comfort: lightweight, cooling, soft and shape-retaining – while also meeting modern design requirements.

UV protection 50+ – entirely without chemical finishing. The protective effect is achieved solely through the dense warp-knitted structure. At the same weight, the material is more breathable than comparable circular knits and offers excellent wearing comfort: lightweight, cooling, soft and shape-retaining – while also meeting modern design requirements. Royotec Timeless: GRS Multi-Norm PPE Fabrics (Tejidos Royo): Multi-risk fabric for CE-certified PPE with inherent flame retardancy and a 25 per cent recycled component. The protective properties are maintained even after 100 industrial washes – whilst retaining elasticity and offering a significantly longer service life.

Live demonstrations at “Performance Apparels on Stage” will bring the exhibits to life several times a day from 21 to 24 April.