Naveed Gulzar elected as Chairman NTEF unanimously

The Board of Governors of National Textile Education Foundation (NTEF) has unanimously elected Mr. Naveed Gulzar as Chairman and Mr. Shahzad Ahmed Sh as Vice Chairman.

A meeting of the NTEF members held the other day at APTMA Lahore office. Both of them, along with the Board members, are elected for a period of five years. Those who attended the meeting included Mr. Naveed Gulzar, Mr. Shahzad Ahmed Sheikh, Mr. Tariq Mahmood, Mian Muhammad Latif, Mr. Rahim Nasir, Mr. Ahsan Bashir, Mr. Rehman Naseem, Mr. M. Ismail Khurram, Mr. Mr. Zahid Rashid Khawja, and Khalid Anees. A total of 18 members were elected for the BOG on the occasion.

The NTEF manages the affairs of NTU to promote textile education among youth. It also promotes and manages finances of the institute regularly. It aims at promoting textile education and preparing efficient textile managers and skilled workers to strengthen the sector and let it play an effective role in making investments, create employment opportunities and earn precious foreign exchange for the country through exports of textile products.