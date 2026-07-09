NCTO pushes USTR for forced-labour tariffs on Asian apparel and textile imports

The proposal would turn forced-labour enforcement into a wider sourcing test for Asian exporters, especially those dependent on opaque cotton, yarn and fabric inputs.

The National Council of Textile Organizations has urged the Office of the US Trade Representative to impose Section 301 duties on apparel and finished textile imports from China and South and Southeast Asian countries where forced labour is used in manufacturing. The request forms part of USTR’s ongoing Section 301 investigations into economies that, in Washington’s view, do not impose or effectively enforce bans on imports made with forced labour.

Four demands from US textile producers

NCTO’s submission asks USTR to take four main steps: apply Section 301 duties to targeted finished textile and apparel imports, preserve duty-free treatment for qualifying USMCA and CAFTA-DR textiles and apparel, reform the proposed textile mechanism to support domestic industry growth, and strengthen customs enforcement.

The demand reflects a wider US industry argument: forced-labour goods and forced-labour inputs distort prices, weaken compliant producers and create unfair competition for US textile manufacturers. USTR’s own report says goods produced wholly or partly with forced labour can enter global supply chains through intermediary economies, making origin and input tracing difficult.

Tariff mechanism under review

USTR has proposed additional duties of 10% for economies that have some form of forced-labour import prohibition, related trade commitments or partial controls, and 12.5% for others. It has also proposed a textile mechanism allowing certain volumes of apparel and textile imports to enter at reduced Section 301 tariff rates, linked to exports of US textile inputs or imports of US cotton and cotton products by trading partners.

This is where the commercial stakes rise. If adopted, the policy would not only penalise riskier supply chains; it would also reward sourcing models tied to US cotton, yarn, fabric and Western Hemisphere production.

Asian exporters face a documentation test

For Bangladesh, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia and other Asian apparel hubs, the message is clear: low price will not be enough. Buyers will increasingly require fibre-origin evidence, supplier declarations, transaction records, traceability systems and customs-ready documentation.

The immediate issue is whether USTR accepts NCTO’s recommendations after the public-hearing process. The longer-term signal is more durable: US apparel market access is becoming a compliance, origin and enforcement question, not only a tariff or cost question.