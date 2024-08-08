Nigeria pledges to revive textile industry, Vice President announces to ICAC Mission

Nigeria’s Vice President has announced a significant commitment to reviving the country’s textile industry during a recent meeting with the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) mission. This initiative aims to rejuvenate one of Nigeria’s historically vital economic sectors, which has faced challenges in recent decades.



The Vice President outlined several key strategies for this revival, including the modernization of existing textile facilities, investment in new technologies, and the implementation of supportive government policies. These efforts are designed to enhance production capabilities, increase competitiveness, and create jobs within the industry.

The ICAC mission welcomed Nigeria’s commitment and expressed optimism about the potential positive impacts on the local economy. They emphasized the importance of a collaborative approach, involving both public and private sectors, to ensure the sustainability and growth of the textile industry.



This initiative is part of Nigeria’s broader economic diversification strategy, aiming to reduce dependence on oil and boost other sectors, including agriculture and manufacturing. The revival of the textile industry is expected to contribute significantly to this goal, providing many Nigerians a sustainable source of income and employment.