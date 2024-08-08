Mahlo to showcase advanced textile solutions at Febratex 2024

Mahlo GmbH + Co. KG, a global leader in measuring, control, and automation systems for the textile and finishing industry, is pleased to announce its participation in the Febratex trade show from August 20 to 23, 2024. The event will take place in Blumenau, Brazil, a hub for textile and garment production.



Visitors can find Mahlo at Sector 01 / Space 20 – 22, where the company will present its latest advancements in straightening technology and process control. The booth will be jointly hosted by Mahlo’s sales agency MBR Textile and Christian Matthias, the head of Mahlo’s application department. They will be available to provide in-depth knowledge and demonstrations of Mahlo’s state-of-the-art solutions.

Mahlo’s technology addresses the critical needs of textile manufacturers, ensuring high-quality production with minimized distortion and optimized processes. The company’s automatic straightening system guarantees thread-straight fabric across various applications, thanks to its modular design that can be tailored to individual production environments. Additionally, Mahlo offers several process control systems designed to optimize stenter frame operations by measuring and controlling parameters such as dwell time, thread density, and residual moisture. These systems help manufacturers improve textile quality, save raw materials, and reduce energy costs.



“Brazil hosts all industries needed for textile and garment production, from fiber to final product, making Mahlo’s diverse solutions highly relevant and essential for many manufacturers,” said Christian Matthias. “Our technologies help producers achieve their goals of high-quality goods and optimized processes that balance quality and economy.”