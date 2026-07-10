Uniqlo’s global growth powers ahead as weak yen hits Japan margins

Uniqlo’s global growth remains strong, but currency pressure, climate disruption and higher sourcing costs are becoming harder to ignore.

Fast Retailing shares fell as much as 5.1% in Tokyo on 10 July after the Uniqlo owner lifted its full-year profit forecast but warned that the weak yen would pressure domestic performance. The company now expects FY2026 operating profit of ¥730 billion, or about $4.5 billion, for the year ending August—up from its April forecast of ¥700 billion. Reuters reported that the stock had already risen more than 42% in 2026, leaving investors sensitive to any margin warning.

Global growth remains the engine

The underlying results were strong. In the nine months to May 2026, Fast Retailing’s consolidated revenue rose 17.1% year on year to ¥3.065 trillion, while business profit increased 33.6% to ¥592.7 billion. Profit attributable to owners rose 25.6% to ¥426 billion.

Uniqlo International remains the main growth driver. Third-quarter revenue rose 33.8% to ¥592.6 billion, while business profit increased 65.2% to ¥112.3 billion. North America, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India and Australia all posted double-digit revenue and profit growth. Mainland China also returned to higher revenue and double-digit profit growth after a period of restructuring and weak consumer sentiment.

Japan faces currency pressure

The concern is Japan. Fast Retailing expects fourth-quarter revenue in Uniqlo Japan to decline and business profit to contract by double digits, citing a weaker yen, higher cost of sales and weaker-than-expected June sales. CFO Takeshi Okazaki said rapid yen depreciation could have a significant effect on performance, with some autumn and winter prices in Japan expected to rise by about 4%.

Climate and logistics enter the retail equation

Europe’s heatwaves also affected store traffic, while Middle East-related shipping disruption and oil-price risk remain watch points for fashion supply chains and synthetic-fibre costs. Fast Retailing said the conflict had not yet materially affected business, but the warning is commercially relevant for suppliers.

For textile and apparel exporters, the signal is clear: Uniqlo’s demand engine is still expanding, but suppliers must prepare for tighter cost control, climate-responsive product planning, faster replenishment and greater sourcing resilience.