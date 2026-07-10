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Uniqlo’s global growth powers ahead as weak yen hits Japan margins

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Uniqlo’s global growth remains strong, but currency pressure, climate disruption and higher sourcing costs are becoming harder to ignore.

Fast Retailing shares fell as much as 5.1% in Tokyo on 10 July after the Uniqlo owner lifted its full-year profit forecast but warned that the weak yen would pressure domestic performance. The company now expects FY2026 operating profit of ¥730 billion, or about $4.5 billion, for the year ending August—up from its April forecast of ¥700 billion. Reuters reported that the stock had already risen more than 42% in 2026, leaving investors sensitive to any margin warning.

Global growth remains the engine
The underlying results were strong. In the nine months to May 2026, Fast Retailing’s consolidated revenue rose 17.1% year on year to ¥3.065 trillion, while business profit increased 33.6% to ¥592.7 billion. Profit attributable to owners rose 25.6% to ¥426 billion.

Uniqlo International remains the main growth driver. Third-quarter revenue rose 33.8% to ¥592.6 billion, while business profit increased 65.2% to ¥112.3 billion. North America, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India and Australia all posted double-digit revenue and profit growth. Mainland China also returned to higher revenue and double-digit profit growth after a period of restructuring and weak consumer sentiment.

Japan faces currency pressure
The concern is Japan. Fast Retailing expects fourth-quarter revenue in Uniqlo Japan to decline and business profit to contract by double digits, citing a weaker yen, higher cost of sales and weaker-than-expected June sales. CFO Takeshi Okazaki said rapid yen depreciation could have a significant effect on performance, with some autumn and winter prices in Japan expected to rise by about 4%.

Climate and logistics enter the retail equation
Europe’s heatwaves also affected store traffic, while Middle East-related shipping disruption and oil-price risk remain watch points for fashion supply chains and synthetic-fibre costs. Fast Retailing said the conflict had not yet materially affected business, but the warning is commercially relevant for suppliers.

For textile and apparel exporters, the signal is clear: Uniqlo’s demand engine is still expanding, but suppliers must prepare for tighter cost control, climate-responsive product planning, faster replenishment and greater sourcing resilience.

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