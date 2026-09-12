Pakistan accord marks 14 years since Baldia fire as safety program reaches 450 factories

More than 40,000 safety risks have been identified across Pakistan’s garment sector since 2023, underscoring how factory safety is becoming embedded in sourcing and compliance systems.

Fourteen years after the Ali Enterprises factory fire in Karachi’s Baldia district, the Pakistan Accord has renewed its call for sustained action on fire, electrical and structural safety across the country’s textile and garment industry.

The September 11 anniversary marks one of Pakistan’s deadliest industrial disasters, in which more than 250 workers lost their lives. The Accord said the tragedy remains a reminder that workplace safety depends on effective prevention systems, remediation and continuous engagement by brands, suppliers, workers and regulators.

40,000 safety risks identified

Since launching in January 2023, the Pakistan Accord has carried out safety inspections at more than 450 factories, identifying over 40,000 fire, electrical and structural risks.

Corrective Action Plans have been developed for participating factories, with local engineers and international specialists supporting remediation against national and international safety standards.

As of August 31, the programme covered 452 factories employing 522,549 workers, backed by 143 global brands and retailers.

Worker participation expands

The Accord’s workplace programme has provided safety-awareness training to more than 250,000 workers and established a complaints mechanism allowing employees to report health and safety concerns. More than 800 complaints have been received so far.

Engineering coverage has also expanded beyond initial inspections. Recent programme data show more than 240 boilers across 117 factories have undergone at least one safety inspection.

Safety becomes part of market access

For Pakistani exporters, the importance extends beyond regulatory compliance. The Pakistan Accord is legally connected to sourcing commitments made by major international brands, meaning inspection findings, remediation speed and worker-safety systems increasingly influence supplier risk assessments.

The renewed Accord took effect on January 1, 2026 and is expected to run through December 2029 following automatic extension.

The next test is therefore not inspection coverage alone, but how quickly factories close outstanding safety findings and demonstrate that improvements remain effective over time.