Premium textile mills back recover Pakistan JV to build recycled-cotton business

The proposed partnership with global recycled-cotton specialist Recover gives a Pakistani spinner a direct route into the fast-growing market for circular fibre and textile products.

Premium Textile Mills Limited (PTML) has approved an equity investment of up to Rs20 million in Recover Pakistan (Private) Limited, a proposed joint venture with Recover HoldCo, Inc., the corporate group behind recycled-cotton producer Recover.

PTML’s board approved the investment through a circular resolution dated September 10, 2026. The transaction remains subject to shareholder approval at the company’s forthcoming annual general meeting.

Recycled cotton enters the portfolio

Recover Pakistan is intended to undertake the sourcing, sale and trading of recycled cotton fibre and related textile products in domestic and international markets. PTML said the venture could open new markets and business opportunities while contributing to profitability and shareholder value.

Importantly, the disclosure does not yet announce a Pakistani recycling plant, production capacity or PTML’s percentage ownership in the joint venture. The immediate strategy is therefore commercial and supply-chain focused rather than a disclosed manufacturing investment.

Premium Textile already manufactures cotton and polyester yarn as well as socks, giving the proposed venture an established textile-industry platform. The company reported FY2026 sales of Rs24.85 billion and profit after tax of Rs856.8 million, compared with Rs55.7 million a year earlier.

Recover expands its global network

Recover specialises in mechanically recycled cotton. Its global production network reached five hubs with combined annual capacity of 84,300 tonnes in 2025. The company has also been expanding downstream adoption through partnerships covering yarn, denim, knitwear and branded apparel.

Pakistan gains a circularity foothold

For Pakistan, the partnership is strategically relevant because the country combines a large cotton-textile manufacturing base with substantial volumes of spinning, weaving, knitting and garment waste.

The next development to watch is whether Recover Pakistan progresses from trading recycled fibre into local waste collection, fibre recycling or dedicated production capacity. Such a move could strengthen Pakistan’s ability to supply verified recycled content as brands and export markets increasingly demand fibre-to-fibre circularity.