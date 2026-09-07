Pakistan cotton arrivals rise 27% to 1.70 million bales as local prices retreat

Stronger arrivals are improving Pakistan’s crop outlook, but falling international prices, port delays for imported cotton and emerging pest risks are complicating buying decisions for spinning mills.

Pakistan’s cotton arrivals reached 1.696 million bales by August 31, 2026, up 27% from 1.336 million bales a year earlier, according to the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA). The improvement provides an encouraging early signal for domestic fibre supply after several weak seasons.

The increase was led by Sindh, where arrivals rose 31% to 1.139 million bales. Punjab reported 557,097 bales, up 19.7%. A total of 332 ginning factories were operating nationwide.

Mills absorb most available cotton

Textile mills had purchased 1.465 million bales, while exporters and traders bought 73,000 bales. Ginners held stocks of 158,569 bales.

Momentum also strengthened during the latest reporting period: fortnightly arrivals reached 582,938 bales, almost 30% above the corresponding period last year. Improving weather could accelerate picking further, particularly after earlier rainfall delayed crop maturity in Sindh.

Prices move in the opposite direction

Greater domestic availability has coincided with weaker international cotton markets. Local cotton prices dropped by around Rs500–700 per maund to Rs18,600–18,800, while the Karachi Cotton Association reduced its official spot rate to Rs18,800 per maund on September 5.

Lower New York futures are also making imported cotton increasingly attractive to mills. However, hundreds of containers carrying imported cotton and other textile inputs have reportedly faced delays at Pakistani ports, adding demurrage costs and disrupting raw-material planning. APTMA has separately warned that recent transport disruption stranded imported inputs and export consignments at ports and terminals.

Crop gains remain vulnerable

The stronger arrivals should not yet be interpreted as a guaranteed full-season recovery. Cotton researchers have flagged emerging pink bollworm pressure, while final yields remain dependent on weather through the remainder of picking.

For spinning mills, the immediate opportunity is better raw-material availability and softer prices. The key signals now are whether the 27% arrival advantage survives through later pickings, how quickly port congestion clears, and whether pest pressure begins eroding the improved crop outlook.