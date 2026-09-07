CENTRESTAGE draws record 12,000 buyers as Hong Kong fashion platform expands global reach

Record buyer attendance and 270 participating brands underline Hong Kong’s push to position CENTRESTAGE as a sourcing, brand-building and market-entry platform for Asian fashion.

Hong Kong’s 11th CENTRESTAGE attracted more than 12,000 trade buyers from 93 countries and regions, setting a new attendance record and strengthening its position as one of Asia’s major fashion business events.

The four-day fair, held September 2–5 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, drew particularly strong growth in buyers from Vietnam, Russia, the United States and Malaysia, according to organiser Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). Attendance increased from more than 10,000 buyers from 91 markets at the 2025 edition.

Brand participation hits another record

CENTRESTAGE brought together around 270 brands from 24 countries and regions, compared with more than 260 brands last year. The programme included over 40 events and more than 30 fashion shows, both reflecting the fair’s increasing emphasis on combining trade sourcing with consumer-facing brand exposure.

This year also introduced the Hype² pavilion, focused on streetwear and brands connected with celebrities and digital creators. The format illustrates how fashion trade events are expanding beyond conventional wholesale meetings toward collaborations spanning entertainment, intellectual property and lifestyle branding.

Buyers remain cautiously optimistic

An HKTDC survey of more than 350 exhibitors and buyers found that 96% expect fashion sales to remain stable or increase over the next 12–24 months. Fashion design was identified by 58% as the most popular product category, while 73% expect brand crossovers and IP partnerships to become more prevalent over the coming year.

The figures point to opportunities beyond basic apparel manufacturing. Suppliers able to support shorter runs, differentiated materials, private labels, streetwear capsules and rapid product development may benefit as Asian brands seek greater international exposure.

For manufacturers and exporters, CENTRESTAGE’s expanding buyer base is another sign that Hong Kong is reinforcing its intermediary role between Asian design and production capacity and global retail markets. The next measure of success will be how much record attendance converts into sustained sourcing orders, distribution agreements and cross-border brand partnerships.