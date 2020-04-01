Pakistani and the world ‘desperately look forward’ to support textile industries

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has planned the establishment of 10 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in the province to promote industry, trade and general employment opportunities for youth. According to draft policy of KP Industrial Policy 2020-30, the provincial government would construct ten economic zones that are included Hattar SEZ extension (1000 acres), Darband (D.I. Khan) SEZ (1500 acres), Mohmand SEZ (350 acres), Nowshera extension EZ (77 acres), Swat EZ, Buner EZ, Shakas (KPEC), Chitral EZ, Ghazi and Jalozai.

Besides, these projects, the provincial government will also have established at least two SEZs under Public Private Partnership (PPP) like Rashakai SEZ in next five years and would provide effective governance system to help support rapid industrialization.

Under the proposed industrial policy, the provincial government would also promote coordination and integration amongst the government functionaries to facilitate investment/industrialization.

The policy has also proposed the establishment of the sector specific economic zones across various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and promotion of competitive SMEs and cottage industry and generation of the herds of skilled workforce as per demand of the industry.

The government is also going to offer incentives for attracting enterprises to establish industries in economic zones. The provincial government under the new industrial policy would provide necessary utilities such as electricity and gas in a timely manner in close coordination with federal government to galvanize and expedite industrial activity and also reduce processing time for obtaining utility connections.

It would also take steps for establishment of a simple and comprehensive PPP legal framework, capacity building of stakeholders for handling PPP framework and coordination with national and international zone developers for establishment of SEZs under PPP and joint ventures and will support export led industry, import substitution and encourage joint ventures.

It is also working on plan of bringing efficient and effective dispute resolution system. The provincial government would strengthen coordination with commercial banks for ensuring availability of financing with a special focus on Bank of Khyber. The provincial government would also make efforts to avoid duplication in regulations to establish effective structure of Research and Development (R&D) and innovation industries and would adopt emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

At the moment the cotton trade is badly affected by coronavirus internationally. Local textile mills and ginners are in distress. Textile mills were shut down after the building up of inventory as a result of suspension of export orders from abroad.

There was no business in the local cotton market due to coronavirus. On the other hand, big international importers especially the big American and European importers of textile had hinted of canceling the orders and stopping of shipments due to which textile mills were in distress.

Textile mills were facing double losses on one hand extraordinary delay in shipments and canceling of orders. On the other hand, due to the extraordinary increase in the rate of dollar the price of imported cotton was also very high however importers can revise and renegotiate canceled contracts due to the increase in the prices of dollar.

On the other hand, Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association in an especially written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan requested him that government should ask banks to waiver off the interest of the ginners from March 1st to July 31 so that they can buy Phutti from the farmers.

In China businesses are coming back to normal but still there is uncertainty prevails in cotton market. In India, too, the coronavirus is hampering business operations however the rate of cotton is issued on daily basis.

After the lockdown due to coronavirus the European Union and America had started canceling the orders of textile products from abroad. In this situation the organizations in India and Bangladesh associated with manufacturing of textile products had started appealing to importers that they should not cancel the orders. It is very sad that our textile minister had not appealed to the importers that they should not cancel the orders but they can have delayed their payments.