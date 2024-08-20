Pakistan’s textile exports rise to $1.38bn in July 2024 compared to last year July

Pakistan’s total textile exports increased by 4.23% YoY to $1.38bn in July 2024 compared to $1.32bn in July 2023, according to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Likewise, on a month-on-month basis, the exports of the same group registered an increase of 8.23% MoM compared to exports worth $1.27bn in June 2024.



The total exports as per BOP for July clocked in at $2.39bn, up by 12.89% YoY compared to $2.12bn in July 2023. Conversely, on a monthly basis, exports decreased by 2.17% MoM.



In July 2024, Textile Group products remained the major exportable goods for Pakistan as this group accounted for 57.56% of the total exports. During the review month, key contributing products under the textile head were Knitwear ($382.99m), Readymade Garments ($302m), and Bed Wear ($227.05m).



Knitwear exports rose by 15.73%, Readymade Garments exports increased by 9.02%, and the inflow of foreign currency through Bed Wear decreased by 1.13%.



