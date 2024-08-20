33.1 C
Lahore
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
HomeNewsBusiness

Pakistan’s textile exports rise to $1.38bn in July 2024 compared to last year July

GarmentsLatest NewsTradeBusiness

Pakistan’s total textile exports increased by 4.23% YoY to $1.38bn in July 2024 compared to $1.32bn in July 2023, according to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Likewise, on a month-on-month basis, the exports of the same group registered an increase of 8.23% MoM compared to exports worth $1.27bn in June 2024.

The total exports as per BOP for July clocked in at $2.39bn, up by 12.89% YoY compared to $2.12bn in July 2023. Conversely, on a monthly basis, exports decreased by 2.17% MoM.

In July 2024, Textile Group products remained the major exportable goods for Pakistan as this group accounted for 57.56% of the total exports. During the review month, key contributing products under the textile head were Knitwear ($382.99m), Readymade Garments ($302m), and Bed Wear ($227.05m).

Knitwear exports rose by 15.73%, Readymade Garments exports increased by 9.02%, and the inflow of foreign currency through Bed Wear decreased by 1.13%.

Previous article
China unveils comprehensive guidelines to accelerate green transformation efforts
Next article
Pilot initiative targets water conservation in U.S. cotton farming

Related Articles

Stay Connected

11,285FansLike
394FollowersFollow
9,400SubscribersSubscribe

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us