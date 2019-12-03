Pakistan’s textile industry has inkjet adoption potential

The textile industry of Pakistan has witnessed a rapid adoption of digital printing in the past few years but there is still room for adoption for the new technology trend and inkjet printing, one method of digital printing, is gaining traction in the country’s market.

According to the WTiN Intelligence: Digital Textiles, the global digital textile printing machinery market grew from $97.6 million in 2017 to a projected $218.3 million in 2025.

In Pakistan, digital-printed textiles make up around 10% of the overall textile printing output in the country. In 2017, WTiN Intelligence: Digital Textiles found that Pakistan saw an increase of 40% in digitally printed fabric compared to the previous year. It also found that the investment in the technology had doubled in the same year, in 2018 and the first half of 2019.

SPG Prints have found customers for their inkjet printers in Pakistan and Kohinoor Textile Mills (KTML), Gul Ahmed Textile Mills, Rashid Textiles, Opera Textile Mills, MA Textiles and Brite Industries have implemented inkjet printing technology by the company. The success of the company to sell this technology is based on the fact that inkjet printers provides high-definition designs, complex design possibilities, lower consumption of water and energy, reduced emissions and makes short to medium print runs possible.

Though the adoption of the technology has slowed down in Pakistan, SPG hopes that it will pick up after the country’s economy stabilizes and given the size of the industry, around 90%, still using older technology makes Pakistan an attractive market for companies making the printers.