Picanol to showcase the all-new Ultimax rapier weaving machine for the first time in Türkiye at ITM 2024

The ITM 2024 exhibition takes place at the TÜYAP Fair Convention & Congress Center in Istanbul from June 4 – 8, 2024. At this important event, the Ultimax will be presented for the very first time in Türkiye at the Picanol booth (Hall 8, Booth 802). Furthermore, there will also be an OmniPlus-i Connect airjet weaving machine on display and the novelties of the digital platform PicConnect will be highlighted. All of the innovations that will be shown are driven by Picanol’s four design principles: Smart Performance, Sustainability Inside, Driven by Data, and Intuitive Control. Together, these design principles enable Picanol’s customers to follow their weaving instincts and get the best possible results.

Mr. Kurt Lamkowski, Manager Worldwide Sales at Picanol.

“With our strong presence at this exhibition, we once again want to make a clear statement on the importance of the Turkish market for Picanol and reconfirm our commitment to it. That said, we also hope to welcome customers and potential partners from other countries. Our team is looking forward to explaining to those visiting our booth about how our innovations will ensure we continue to grow together with the global textile industry and our customers in particular,” explains Mr. Kurt Lamkowski, Manager Worldwide Sales at Picanol.



The all-new, revolutionary Ultimax rapier weaving machine

Picanol’s all-new and revolutionary rapier weaving machine, the Ultimax, focuses on three main benefits: ultimate performance and high-quality output, readiness for the sustainability requirements of tomorrow, and the greatest ease of use thanks to a maximum level of digitalization. In addition, the classic Picanol exterior design of the machine has been radically disrupted in order to make it clear from the outside just how revolutionary the Ultimax is on the inside. The Ultimax excels in the fields of performance and quality, it has been designed with sustainability as the baseline, and the high degree of digitalization results in a previously unseen ease of use. At ITM 2024, three Ultimax machines will be on display with different shedding motions, different machine widths, and a variety of features. One machine will be weaving denim fabric, another one will be weaving voile, and there will also be an Ultimax Terry.



OmniPlus-i Connect airjet weaving machine

At ITM 2024, Picanol will be presenting an OmniPlus-i Connect airjet weaving machine with SmartShed, weaving double-face. Visitors can also experience the speed increase that Picanol recently launched on its airjet platform.



Digital innovations in PicConnect

With PicConnect, Picanol is centralizing its digital tools and services in one new fully digital platform. At a corner in the exhibition that will be dedicated to PicConnect, visitors will be able to discover all the benefits and latest features of PicConnect to leverage the full extent of the possibilities offered by Picanol weaving machines. Integrated machine manuals and tutorial videos, a central weaving styles management system, and enhanced machine stop insights are just a few of the new PicConnect features that Picanol recently released.